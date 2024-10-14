Chilly, fall weather into Wednesday morning

A couple of cold, fall nights are ahead of us. Temperatures will be just cold enough to make for widespread frost early Tuesday. Tuesday night to Wednesday morning will be a little bit colder, making for a widespread freeze.

Any tender plants should be covered or brought in the next couple nights if you’re hoping to make them last a bit longer.

Tuesday will feature more sunshine than we saw Monday. Clouds will be decreasing Monday night into Tuesday morning.

While the early week remains cool, a gradual warm up will kick into gear later this week. Thanks to a ridge in the jet stream, highs will return to the upper 60s and lower 70s this Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances remain meager. There may be a few, light showers Saturday but widespread, soaking rain is not in the cards at this time.