Chilly early next week, warming by midweek

A cold front will track through the area early Sunday morning, bringing a chance for showers just before sunrise. Temperatures won’t begin to drop until Sunday night and Monday, however.

High temperatures will be in the low-mid 70F’s Sunday, with dew points in the 40F’s across much of Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa. West/northwest winds begin to ramp up Sunday, between 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times. These gusty winds will continue into Monday, bringing much cooler air southward.

Clouds increase Sunday night as upper level low pressure approached from the northwest. Shower chances increase after midnight, and continue through the day on Monday. The best chances for rain will remain north of I-90 and east of I-35.

Clouds, rain showers, and northwest winds will keep temperatures in the mid 60F’s across the region, falling a good 15F below average for this time of year. A chilly day for sure, with gusty northwest winds continuing!

Rain will be more widespread during the morning hours Monday, but again, not everyone will see rain in all likelihood. As a result, rainfall accumulation is not expected to be anything dramatic, generally under a quarter of an inch.

Low temperatures drop into the low 50F’s both Sunday and Monday nights, which is 5F-10F below average for this time of year.

Temperatures rebound Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 70F’s across the area. Dew points will remain in the upper 50F’s, making for a comfortable day overall. Winds also relax, into the 5 to 10 mph range from the west.

So, luckily, the chilly temperatures won’t last long!