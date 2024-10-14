Chilly, cloudy Monday

The chilly weather from the weekend will carry over into the new week as temperatures look to hover below average for Monday.

The day will start chilly with some areas of frost and temperatures in the 30s before moderating to near or in the lower 50s for high’s by afternoon.

Clouds will increase through the day with skies becoming mostly cloudy around lunchtime.

The wind will be light out of the northwest.

Frost will likely develop again for most areas on Monday night into Tuesday morning as all of North Iowa is under a FROST ADVISORY with temperatures expecting to drop into the lower 30s under a partly cloudy sky.