Chilly, but quiet heading into new year

The overall weather pattern will remain fairly quiet for the local area with temperatures running chilly, but still above average.

Temperatures will moderate some through the rest of the week.

Some breaks in the clouds are possible on Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid-30s. Clouds once again remain overhead for Thursday with highs in the upper 30s. Sunshine returns, finally, for Friday with highs back in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Energy rotating around the slow-moving storm to the south that has gripped the area since Christmas Eve day, may produce some flurries Thursday morning with some light snow and rain more likely across far southeastern Minnesota into northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin.

Temperatures take a bit of a hit on Saturday with highs in the low-to-mid 30s.

A cold front will slide through Saturday night leading to the chance for some flurries with much colder air to follow.

The year will close and the new year will open with highs in the upper 20s which is still more than a few degrees above average.