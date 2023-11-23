Chilly, breezy Thanksgiving Day with no travel impacts expected

A chilly and breezy at times Thanksgiving Day is expected, but at least the quiet weather will lead to no travel impacts locally.

A cold front passed through Wednesday night switching the wind to the north pulling in some chilly Canadian air. Wind gusts may approach 25 mph at times.

There will be some passing high clouds from time-to-time, but still plenty of sunshine.

High temperatures will only manage the low-to-mid 30s which is several degrees below average. The brisk north wind will lead to feels-like temperatures in the 20s throughout the day.