Chilly, breezy Friday; pleasantly cool fall weekend ahead

The big change in the weather pattern we’ve been talking about over the last several days will arrive on Friday as the chilliest air of the fall season is expected.

A sharp cold front will slide through the area later in the morning leading to the chance for showers. Behind the front, winds will increase with gusts of 35-40 mph possible at times throughout the day. Colder air will also follow as high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Scattered showers will be around throughout the day, but overall rain amounts will be on the lighter end.

The blustery northwest winds will make it feel like the 40s throughout the day.

A spotty shower is possible Friday night, although the main concern is the chilly air and brisk winds. Anyone attending Friday night football games should dress accordingly.

Fall temperatures will be in full force throughout the weekend. Skies will generally be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s on Saturday and mid-to-upper 50s on Sunday.

Weekend night lows will dip into the upper 30s, so there is the potential of some scattered frost especially in valley’s and cooler prone areas.

Temperatures look to remain below-normal heading into next week with high’s in the 50s. There is the potential for more widespread frost Monday and Tuesday nights as lows dip into the mid 30s.