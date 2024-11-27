Chilly, a few flurries Wednesday, then turning colder on Thanksgiving

Wednesday will be off to a quiet start with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky and temperatures around 20 degrees. By the afternoon, clouds will be increasing and a few flurries can’t be ruled out. It’s not going to be enough to affect travelers. The chance of flurries continues through Thursday.

Temperatures will begin a downward slide on Thanksgiving. Highs will remain in the 20s on Thanksgiving Day, and even more cold air moves in for Friday through Monday. Late this week and through the weekend, wind chills will be wandering around and below zero.