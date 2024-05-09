Charles City Recap

Around 1 PM Thursday afternoon, a funnel cloud was reported in southern Floyd County south of Charles City. A Tornado Warning WAS issued not long after.

As of Thursday night, there are several photos of a funnel cloud that were reported, but no submitted photos or video of the funnel cloud indicate any touching down. In addition, there are no reports of damage to any property as of Thursday night.

If it ends up being a confirmed tornado (say it were to have touched down briefly) it would likely have been considered a landspout. A landspout is a weaker version of a tornado that does not typically form out of a supercell due to having less wind shear for a tornado to reach the surface. Landspouts typically have weaker winds and are on the ground for much less time than tornadoes that originate from supercells.

If this tornado ends up being confirmed or any damage is reported, we will make sure to keep you updated.