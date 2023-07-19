Chance of Wednesday Evening storms, then quiet

There is a slight chance of strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening. A cold front will be moving across the upper Midwest tonight and will be the focus for thunderstorms from northern Minnesota all the way down to the Texas Panhandle. The most probably time for any activity in southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa is between 7pm and Midnight.

Behind that front, temperatures drop back to the upper 70s for highs Thursday and our daytime highs will stay seasonably warm through this coming weekend with a mostly sunny sky. A strong ridge in the jet stream will take hold early next week and looks to deliver highs up to 90 degrees and warmer for all of next week and potentially beyond. Drought will continue to expand and intensify, I’m sorry to say.