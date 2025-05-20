Catching up on rainfall Tuesday into Wednesday, remaining gusty and cooler

A storm system is delivering widespread, soaking rain to southern Minnesota and north Iowa from Monday night through Tuesday. Showers will continue Tuesday night through Wednesday but will be a bit more scattered and weaker.

Temperatures will remain in the 40s Tuesday and through the majority of Wednesday. Winds will remain gusty as well, so we’re back to jacket weather and unseasonably cool weather for a couple more days.

Rainfall totals will exceed an inch in most locations and may near 3 inches for some. While it’s a big dose of rain for just a couple days, it’s not likely to cause flooding issues considering how dry the past few weeks have been. We’re running a rainfall deficit this month of more than 2 inches, so this will be some much-needed and helpful rain for us.