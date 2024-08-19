Canadian wildfire smoke may lead to hazy skies

Smoke from Canadian wildfires may lead to some hazy skies at times over the next several days.

As of Monday morning, more than 800 fires are actively burning across Canada. Weak northwest airflow aloft will allow some of that smoke to drift south into Southeast Minnesota and North Iowa over the next few days.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency does have a Yellow, or moderate, Air Quality Index in place for all of central and southern Minnesota on Monday.

The bulk of the smoke should stay elevated leading to hazy skies at times, however some smoke forecast models are sending a thicker plume into region late Monday afternoon into the evening which may allow some noticeable smoke to reach the surface.

The weather pattern is expected to undergo a change later this week with southwesterly flow developing which will keep the smoke to the north as warmer and more humid air surges in.