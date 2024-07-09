Canadian wildfire smoke may impact air quality for some

Smoke from wildfires burning in Canada will drift into Minnesota through the middle of the week leading to some lower air quality in portions of the state.

Upper level winds will continue to carry the smoke southeast into the state with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) issuing a moderate (yellow) air quality alert Tuesday and Wednesday for areas mainly near and north of the Twin Cities.

The MPCA says the higher chance for good air quality is in the southeast part of the state.

Observations and models continue to indicate that the heaviest smoke will remain to the northwest of Minnesota.

A split-flow in the jet stream is leading to weaker steering winds aloft allowing the smoke to drift south into the region.

According to the MPCA, yellow AQI potential may linger into Wednesday due to the lack of strong wind to push the smoke out of the region. High pressure will shift to our east later in the week, which will switch winds to the southwest and blow the smoke out of the area.