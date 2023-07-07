Bright, warm weekend ahead

Friday afternoon’s showers and cloud cover will be moving east of us overnight into the start of Saturday, making for a sunny and mild start to the weekend. This weekend’s high temperatures are going to be back to “normal”, around 80 degrees, both Saturday and Sunday with a light breeze and a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

There is a very slight chance of an isolated shower Saturday afternoon at the peak heating of the day, but anything that develops will pass over quickly. The weather pattern is still not looking to turn very active, but there are a couple of waves moving our way early next week that may produce some scattered thunderstorm activity. We’ve got an opportunity for a couple downpours Monday evening/night and then again Tuesday evening and night. Neither of these rain chances are worthy of a garden watering waiver.