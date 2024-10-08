Bright, sunny and mild Tuesday

Sunshine will be out in full force on Tuesday leading to another mild early October day.

High pressure will be situated overhead leading to a quiet and sunny day.

Temperatures are expected to climb to near or in the lower-to-middle 70s for highs which is several degrees above average (low 60s) for this time of year.

The wind is expected to be light and variable.

Clear skies will remain overhead on Tuesday night with a light wind. Temperatures will drop into the middle 40s for most by Wednesday morning.