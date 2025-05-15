Brief window for strong thunderstorms Thursday with showers Friday, cooler into next week

There will be a brief window for the possibility of strong thunderstorms on Thursday before cooler weather settles in heading into the weekend which will carry over through most of next week.

A warm front will lift north through the area on Thursday morning. It may pop a shower or thunderstorm, however the bulk of any activity is expected to stay northwest into Central Minnesota. Once the front passes, temperatures will warm into the lower 80s by afternoon under a partly sunny sky. A cold front will pass through sometime in the early-to-mid- afternoon hours which may pop some showers and thunderstorms. There is still some uncertainty on where any thunderstorms may fire due to the quick movement of the front and also the atmosphere will likely be capped. It’s possible they may fire near the Mississippi River and then push into Wisconsin where severe weather is more likely. If thunderstorms develop further west, they’ll quickly become severe in a highly unstable atmosphere. The main threats would be large hail and strong wind gusts. The main window for any thunderstorm and severe potential is fairly brief between 1PM and 4PM.

The large-scale system will slowly pass to the northeast on Friday wrapping around moisture, energy and bring in much more cooler air. As a result, showers will be likely especially in the afternoon and through the evening. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s for highs.

The weekend will be quiet and pleasantly cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s on Saturday with more clouds than sun. Temperatures get a bit of a boost on Sunday with highs expecting to be in the middle 60s with more sunshine.

Temperatures will likely remain below average through most of next week with highs in the lower-to-middle- 60s along with night lows in the 40s. Additional rain chances are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.