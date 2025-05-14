Brief opportunity for showers, thunderstorms Thursday, then cooling down and staying that way for awhile

Our stretch of summer warmth is about to break late Thursday as a potent wave of low pressure moves through the upper Midwest. The good news is some of us may get a brief downpour with thunderstorms developing along the front Thursday afternoon. The bad news is not all of us will get rain with as this system passes through.

There is a slight chance of severe thunderstorms developing Thursday afternoon in a brief window from around 1pm-4pm. As a front moves quickly across southern Minnesota and north Iowa, it will provide the focus for thunderstorm development. The highest threat for severe weather is in Wisconsin where thunderstorms will have matured along the front and become stronger to severe.

Cooler air will be moving into the area Friday, and with that will come lingering rain. Our best chance of rain Friday is from the late morning through afternoon. Highs will remain in the 60s Friday, and even cooler air moves in for the start of the weekend.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 50s to lower 60s Saturday along with a mostly cloudy sky and a brisk, northwest wind.

Winds will back off and we’ll see more sunshine Sunday as temperatures remain in the mid-60s. Next week remains cool.