Brief fall-like cooldown arrives this weekend

The weekend ahead will bring a big change as an October-like cooldown will grip the area leading to well below average temperatures, but it will be brief as warmer air moves back in to start next week.

A cold front passing through on Thursday will bring a few showers to the area followed by cooler Canadian air surging south into the region for Friday which will carry over into Saturday.

High temperatures are expected to be in the middle 60s on Friday.

The coldest of the air will arrive late Friday into Saturday morning as temperatures dip into the lower 40s! Despite the sunshine on Saturday, the cool airmass will still be overhead with high temperatures expecting to climb into the lower-to-middle 60s.

Sunday will start chilly once again with temperatures in the middle 40s, but warmer air will start to nudge in with highs back to near or in the low 70s.

Temperatures will only climb thereafter with highs back to above average in the upper 70s to lower 80s the rest of the week as seen in the Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook.

Precipitation chances look rather meager with little, if any expected over the next 6 to 10 days. The Climate Prediction Center has a high likelihood of below average precipitation in the September 9th through 13th period.