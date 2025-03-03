Breezy, spring-like Monday with increasing clouds

The week will start mild with spring-like temperatures that will be more typical of early April.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the middle-to-upper 50s by afternoon with a few places possibly flirting with 60°.

The warmth will arrive due to a breezy southerly wind with gusts up to 25 mph at times throughout the day.

Clouds will increase through the day as moisture arrives ahead of an approaching storm system. A few light rain showers will be possible late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be mild and are expected to drop into the lower 40s.