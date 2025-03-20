Breezy, south wind will keep eating away at the snow through Friday

While it’s remained cool on Thursday with temperatures in the 30s and just a few notches above freezing, Friday is going to be milder despite added cloud cover.

Winds will remain breezy out of the south overnight into Friday and clouds will increase by the start of the day Friday. Temperatures won’t be much cooler than about 30 degrees overnight thanks to winds out of the south around 10-15mph.

You’ll see more clouds than clear sky Friday, and winds will remain breezy out of the south for most of the day. A front will push through in the afternoon, and there is a slight chance of a few rain showers as it passes. Temperatures will be back in the 40s for most of us by Friday afternoon.

Saturday will be a touch cooler behind that front, and most of the day will remain sunny. Clouds increase late Saturday and a bit of rain is possible late Saturday into Sunday.

On the cooler side of that system Sunday morning, a quick batch of light snow is possible. If there are any accumulations, they will remain minor.