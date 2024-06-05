Breezy, small rain chances into weekend

The next several days will be rather breezy with Wednesday and Thursday being the two days with the stronger wind gusts while small rain chances will carry over into the weekend.

The wind may gust up to 40-45 MPH at times on Wednesday and Thursday with gusts up to 25-30 MPH possible on Friday through the weekend.

A few systems will rotate through the northern Great Lakes region and be close enough to produce small rain chances.

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday with a spotty shower not out of the question on Thursday.

Friday looks to remain dry with a quick-hitting system that may bring some light rain to the area late Friday night into early Saturday morning. The timing will get ironed out as it gets closer.

The rest of the weekend is expected to be dry.

Temperatures will hover near or slightly below average which puts highs mainly in the low-to-mid 70s and night lows in the 50s along with low humidity.