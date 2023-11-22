Breezy, cooler through Thanksgiving

A cold front is set to move across the region Wednesday night and will bring temperatures down and stir the wind up for tonight and Thursday. With that said, it’s not going to be terribly windy overnight through Thanksgiving Day, just occasionally gusty. Wind gusts will be up to 25mph from time to time. Overnight low temperatures will remain seasonable, around the mid-20s first thing Thursday morning. Thanksgiving Day highs will stay around the freezing mark at the warmest.

Friday is going to be colder, likely topping out in the upper-20s Friday afternoon. There aren’t any dramatic storm systems headed our way this weekend or, for now, beyond into the start of December. One weak wave of low pressure will increase clouds Saturday into Sunday and should make for a few flurries with a gusty wind on Sunday.

Next week, temperatures will remain seasonable or even a bit above average. It looks like we’ll see a return of 40 degree highs going into at least the first few days of December. The trend of above average temperatures will continue for now, with only a few, little hiccups of colder air.