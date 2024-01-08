Breeze during and after snow

While winds will not be strong enough to make this snow storm become a blizzard, and they will not cause widespread whiteout conditions, it will be enough to create blowing snow. This will limit visibility. With the highest snowfall totals set to take place in northern Iowa out in the open, that is where the limited visibility will have its greatest impact.

After the snow is out, winds ramp up more before calming down again heading into Wednesday. It’s not like snow is going to melt either, so here is another reason to give yourself extra time on roadways.