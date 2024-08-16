Breaking down the weekend

And just like that…another weekend has arrived! Many of you may be hoping to get outdoors and enjoy one of the last weekends of summer, so lets dive into what you can expect out there.

Spotty showers and t-storms will continue but decrease in coverage this evening. Eventually, skies should clear out overnight tonight, with lows dropping into the upper 50F’s to low 60F’s.

Saturday is going to play out very similar to today. We will start the day with increasing cloud cover and temperatures in the low to mid 60F’s. By mid morning, spotty shower and t-storm activity will once again return to the area.

As with the last 2 days, this shower and t-storm activity will be scattered/spotty in nature, and not everyone will see rain. If you do see rain, it certainly will not last all day. Winds will also be quite breezy, with gusts between 15-20 mph. Dew points will be in the mid 60F’s, making it feel a touch humid out there, with high temperatures just barely reaching the low 70F’s.

Shower and storm coverage decreases through Saturday evening, giving away to clearing skies overnight. Lows will drop into the low 60F’s for most of the area with gusty winds also diminishing.

By Sunday, we finally kick the stubborn low that has been hanging around out of the Upper Midwest. This will mean more sunshine, warmer temperatures, lower rain chances and less breezy conditions. Highs are forecast to reach into the mid to upper 70F’s, with dew points in the low to mid 60F’s.

So while Saturday may be less than ideal to get outside and enjoy the summer sun, Sunday seems like a much more favorable day to do so!