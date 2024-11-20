Blustery, cold Thursday, and seasonably cool weather continues

Snow showers have made for minor accumulations, pockets of lowered visibility, and a few slick spots on roads through Wednesday. Those snow showers are tapering off Wednesday evening and chilly, Canadian air will continue to pour into the region.

Winds will increase Thursday, gusting up to 45 mph at times. Strong wind will last through the day and wind chills in the teens to lower 20s can be expected through the day. Winds will gradually relax Thursday evening into Thursday night.

Cooler, more seasonable air will stick around through this coming weekend. Highs will remain in the 30s through Saturday before getting a subtle bump into the lower 40s Sunday. Overall, a cool yet pleasant and typically November-like weekend is ahead of us.

Quiet weather continues next week. Highs will drop back into the 30s next week before another push of colder air arrives late in the week. High temperatures will dip into the 20s to about 30 degrees late next week, staying chilly for Thanksgiving and the following weekend.

More cloud cover than clear sky is in the forecast for the majority of the next 7-10 days.