Blue skies were fun while they lasted

This weekend is a return to the gloomy weather we had been experiencing for the majority of the past week leading up to Friday.

We are still expecting snow showers overnight Saturday into Sunday. A couple of these snow showers could still linger past daylight, but an overwhelming majority of these snow showers are set to take place before sunrise. Under an inch of snow is still expected, but extra time will be needed heading to any New Year’s Eve gatherings.

We could also see some snow on Tuesday, but chances are much lower and accumulations would not add much on top of what we get the rest of this weekend.

Temperatures continue to hang slightly above average, but will only top out in the upper-20s and low-30s on Sunday. The warmest we get this upcoming week is some mid-30s during the upcoming work week.