Blocking pattern continues into next week

The weather will continue to be a “rinse and repeat” variety across our area the next several days, but how long will this stick around?

An upper level low is currently sitting over the mid Mid-Mississippi River Valley with a high pressure system also currently stationed off the United States East Coast. These features, along with Hurricane Helene tracking north out of the Gulf of Mexico, will continue to lead to stagnant weather conditions across the Upper Midwest into early next week.

High pressure over the Great Plains will slowly glide north of the upper level low well to our south over the next several days. This will mean plenty of sunshine, warm temperatures, and relatively calm winds for days on end across the Weather First area.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 70F’s to around 80F Thursday. By Friday, highs will be right around 80F, with these temperatures lasting through the upcoming weekend. Upper 70F’s stick around Monday, but a cold front will be knocking on the door, bringing big changes to our area once again.

While next Monday’s cold front will track through without any precipitation chances, folks across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa will certainly notice a change in temperatures! Highs will only reach into the mid 60F’s Tuesday, with highs remaining in the 60F’s through most of next week. These temperatures will be far more typical for this time of year, and will certainly help it feel a lot more like fall to kick off the month of October.