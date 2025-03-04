Blizzard Warning in effect from Midnight to 3pm Wednesday, rain turns to snow late Tuesday evening

A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for the entire Weather First area and in many locations around us. There will be a transition from rain to snow late Tuesday evening, and snow will begin to fall heavily at times from late Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

In addition to heavy snow, winds will be very strong, gusting up to 55mph in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Wind gusts will be nearing, and possibly exceeding 60mph in much of central Iowa Tuesday night through Wednesday morning as well.

With blizzard conditions, visibility will be very poor to zero at times with whiteout conditions expected after Midnight through Wednesday morning. Travel is not recommended unless it’s an emergency. If you must travel, be sure to have a winter survival kit in your car. If you are stranded, do not leave your vehicle.

Snow will be wrapping up from west to east late Wednesday morning into the mid-afternoon Wednesday. Final totals look to end up in the range of 5 to 9 inches. There may be a few locations, especially in some pockets of southeast Minnesota west of Rochester, where totals may reach the double digits.

Winds will begin backing off Wednesday evening, and we’ll catch a break from dramatic weather. Look for sunshine and a light wind on Thursday. Temperatures will remain seasonably cold, in the mid to upper 30s, through this weekend.

Next week will start off much milder as highs return to the 50s Monday and Tuesday.