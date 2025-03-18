Blizzard Warning in effect for much of the Weather First area Wednesday

A significant winter storm system is on the way for the middle of the week. Heavy snow and strong wind will combine for blizzard conditions Wednesday, especially from the late morning through the afternoon.

Tuesday evening presents a great opportunity to do some storm prep before winter returns Wednesday. Temperatures are running above average and Tuesday evening will remain quiet and mild.

Conditions begin getting difficult through Wednesday morning. This storm system will gradually gain momentum through the morning hours. There will be some rain in the mix, changing to snow from west to east. Winds will begin ramping up through the morning.

Wednesday afternoon is when the worst of conditions are likely. Winds will be at their strongest and there will be a band of snow stretching from north Iowa into southern Minnesota. It will be moving slowly from west to east through the afternoon.

Snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour are likely from the late morning into the afternoon. Visibility will be low to zero at times with the likelihood of whiteout conditions. Travel is not recommended Wednesday morning into the early evening. If you must travel, be sure to have a winter emergency kit in your vehicle. If you are stranded, do not leave your vehicle.

Beyond Wednesday, cooler, more seasonable weather is on the way. Highs will range from the upper 30s to mid-40s into this coming weekend.