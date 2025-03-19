Blizzard Warning, difficult travel into this evening, conditions improve overnight and Thursday

BLIZZARD WARNINGS continue until 7pm Wednesday in southern Minnesota and until 10pm in north to northeast Iowa. Areas of low visibility and hazardous travel will continue into Wednesday evening.

Heavy snow and strong winds will continue into early Wednesday evening, tapering off from west to east after 7pm. Travel will remain difficult to hazardous due to continued wind and areas of blowing snow. However, winds will begin to back off overnight and conditions will improve quickly Thursday morning.

Once this storm system is past us overnight, winds will remain much lighter through Thursday and sunshine will do a lot of work to improve road conditions on plowed roads.

A relatively quiet spell is ahead of us going into this coming weekend. Temperatures will remain seasonably cool with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s into the middle of next week.

There are a couple, weak waves of low pressure bringing the chance of showers. The first brings a very slight chance of a shower Friday afternoon. The next brings light rain, maybe with a few snowflakes in the mix, Saturday night through Sunday.