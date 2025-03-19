Blizzard conditions likely Wednesday followed by quiet weather rest of the week

A late-season winter storm is expected to bring blizzard conditions to parts of the Weather First area on Wednesday.

The day will start with rain for some before a transition to snow through the morning hours. There may be some sleet mixed in at times during the transition. Snow, heavy at times, will be likely especially during the afternoon hours. Snow will eventually taper off by early-to-mid- evening with clearing skies into Thursday morning.

The strong wind will lead to blizzard conditions with blowing snow and low visibility leading to some hazardous travel conditions even after the snow stops. Wind gusts up to 55-60 mph are possible.

Snow accumulations will range from 2″ to 9″ across the area with the heaviest amounts of 5-9″, or more, likely near and south of I-90 into portions of North and Northeast Iowa. Amounts will sharply cutoff north.

The rest of the week is looking quiet. Sunshine returns on Thursday which will begin to melt the snow. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with a bump into the middle 40s on Friday before cooling back to near 40° on Saturday.

A system will arrive late Saturday night and Sunday with rain showers likely. We could see some light snow showers late Sunday night.