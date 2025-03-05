Blizzard conditions continue Wednesday with snow gradually ending

A powerful late-season storm will continue to churn across the region with snow and gusty winds leading to blizzard conditions.

A **BLIZZARD WARNING** remains in effect for the entire Weather First area until 3:00 PM. Snow, heavy at times, will continue through much of the morning hours before gradually ending into the early afternoon.

Gusty winds of 50 mph or higher will also continue leading to blowing snow and hazardous travel conditions especially in the open and rural areas.

Despite snow ending by early afternoon, the wind will remain gusty through the evening, so blowing snow and hazardous travel conditions will likely remain.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s for highs.

The sky will clear Wednesday night with the wind gradually easing overnight into Thursday. Temperatures will drop into the lower teens with single digit wind chills likely by Thursday morning.

The rest of the week into the weekend will be quiet with plentiful sunshine. High temperatures will remain in the 30s and near 40° on Sunday. Night lows will be in the teens and 20s.