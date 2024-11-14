Blast of cold air is set to arrive late next week

The calendar may still say it’s autumn, but a taste of winter will grip the area late next week as much colder weather is expected.

A couple of systems will slide through the region during the week. The first will bring the chance of rain from late Monday through Wednesday before another system passes through during the second half of the week which will bring a mixture of rain and snow, or all snow to the area. There is still some uncertainty on the track and how much, and if, there will be any accumulations.

One thing that is more certain is a blast of cold air will surge south from Canada and flow into the region with temperatures likely not getting out of the 30s for highs which is close to average for late November. Night lows are expected to be in the 20s.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 8-to-14-day temperature outlook from November 21st to 27th has the likelihood of temperatures being close to average during this period.