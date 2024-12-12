Bitterly cold Thursday with warming temperatures into the weekend, wintry mix likely Saturday

Bitterly cold Arctic air will be around through Friday morning before temperatures climb back to near or above average this weekend.

Thursday will start out with temperatures below-zero, but sunshine and a quiet weather day will help temperatures climb above-zero into the single digits for highs.

Temperatures will fall back into the single digits below-zero on Friday morning with highs expecting to climb into the lower 20s by afternoon. They’ll continue to increase into Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 30s on Saturday and middle 30s on Sunday.

A storm system will develop in the southern plains on Friday and track towards the area Friday night into Saturday drawing moisture northward from the Gulf of Mexico.

Precipitation will likely develop sometime overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Temperatures will be hovering below-freezing so a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet will be possible which may lead to some icing and slick roads. Snow will also be possible at times into Saturday before wrapping up by Saturday evening with some minor accumulations are possible. Temperatures may warm enough where some rain would be possible especially across portions of north Iowa.