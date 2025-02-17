Bitterly cold temperatures stick around through Friday morning

While the coldest temperatures of this arctic outbreak arrive Monday night into Tuesday morning, dangerous cold will stick around through most of the workweek.

Let’s start with Tuesday afternoon…high temperatures will struggle to reach 0F, with wind chills remaining between -15F to -25F depending on air temperature and wind speed. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5 to 10 mph, adding that extra chill to the air. Still dangerously cold.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, temperatures drop back down into the negative teens. Wind chills will approach -30F once again for many locations through early Wednesday morning. A Cold Weather Advisory could well be issued during this time frame due to the extremely cold wind chills.

Temperatures FINALLY climb above 0F on Wednesday, but not by much. Highs will be in the low single digits, with winds chills remaining well below 0F. We dip back into the negative single digits Wednesday night into Thursday, with wind chills as low as -20F at times.

There will be *some* improvement Thursday, with high temperatures just above 10F for most locations. Wind chills will finally approach 0F as well, but it will still feel very cold! Friday will be a similar story, with highs in the teens, and wind chills in the single digits.

Temperatures finally begin to moderate this upcoming weekend, with highs in the 20F’s and 30F’s returning to the area. Fingers crossed!