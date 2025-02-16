Bitterly cold temperatures stick around next week

While temperatures are still near average this afternoon, they will drop dramatically over the next few hours as an arctic air mass spreads into the northern United States. Unlike most of the extreme cold we have seen this winter, this cold snap will not just last a day or two, but several.

Temperatures drop into the single digits Saturday night into early Sunday morning, where they will stay through Sunday afternoon. Northwesterly winds between 10-20 mph will keep wind chill temperatures below 0F through the day Sunday as well.

Cold air continues to stream into the region Sunday night into early Monday, resulting in air temperatures diving into the negative teens, with wind chills in the -20F’s! But it gets worse…

High temperatures will not make it above 0F on Monday for most locations, with wind chills remaining in the negative teens. The coldest air of the outbreak arrives Monday night into early Tuesday morning, sending overnight lows into the negative teens, and as low as -20F.

Winds chills Monday night into Tuesday morning will be nearing dangerously cold levels, down to near -35F across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. A Cold Weather Advisory will likely be issued for this time range, and an Extreme Cold Warning is certainly possible as well.

Temperatures have a shot of reaching 0F on Tuesday, but wind chills will remain well below 0F through the afternoon. Overnight lows Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning will once again drop into the negative teens.

We start to see some improvement Wednesday, with highs temperatures climbing above 0F, but wind chills remain below 0F. Thursday will be slightly warmer, with highs nearing 10F. Yet again though, wind chills remain below 0F.

Temperatures climb to near average by next weekend, with highs in the 20F’s by Saturday. Let’s hope we are able to get a break from the extreme cold, because after this next week, we’ll need it!