Bitterly cold Arctic air arrives into next week

Arctic air will once again find itself a home over the Weather First area heading into next week.

The bitter cold is expected to arrive on Sunday and continue through at least the middle of next week. High temperatures are expected to be in the single digits, however some data indicates that a couple of days may not get above zero.

Night lows will be frigid as they are expected to drop into the teens below zero from Sunday night through at least Wednesday night. Wind chills will likely become dangerously cold each night.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook in the February 17th through 21st period has a high likelihood of below average temperatures.