Bitter cold to linger through Friday

A series of Canadian high pressure systems sliding through the region will keep the Weather First area dry through the end of the week, but bitter cold temperatures are expected to remain.

Temperatures on Wednesday will start in the teens below zero before finally climbing above zero by afternoon. Wind chills during the morning are expected to be in the range of -25° to -35° with -15° to -25° throughout the afternoon.

Thursday will start with temperatures below zero with afternoon highs reaching the upper single digits to lower teens before falling back into the single digits below zero by Friday morning.

High pressure will slide to the southeast on Friday which will lead to winds switching to the southwest with warmer air nudging in as high temperatures climb into the middle-to-upper teens.