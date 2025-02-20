Bitter cold lingers through the end of the week with early spring-like warmth next week

Bitterly cold Arctic air will start to slowly retreat back north heading into the weekend with an early spring-like warm-up as next week begins.

Thursday will start with below zero temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills that may touch -30°. However, by afternoon, temperatures will climb into the middle teens for highs, but it’ll feel much colder with wind chills in the single digits.

Temperatures will dip back below zero by Friday morning with afternoon highs returning to the middle-to-upper teens.

Mild Pacific air will nudge into the area over the weekend with highs in the upper 20s on Saturday and upper 30s on Sunday.

The new week will begin with temperatures more typical of late March as highs push into the lower 40s through the middle of the week before cooling back down into the 30s by week’s end.

Precipitation chances are looking slim over the next ten days. A couple of weak clipper systems may bring chances for precipitation next week, but details this far out remain very limited.