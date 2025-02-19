Bitter cold lingers the rest of the week with spring-like warm-up looming

Arctic air will continue to grip the Weather First area with bitterly cold temperatures expected through the rest of the week, however mild air will soon replace it leading to an early spring-like warm-up heading into next week.

Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to climb above zero into the single digits for afternoon highs. Wind chills will be at dangerously cold levels around -30° to -35° during the morning hours and -10° to -20° by afternoon. There will be more clouds than sun as a weak system passes through the Upper Midwest.

Wind chills from Wednesday night into Thursday morning will once again drop to around -30° or colder resulting in a **COLD WEATHER ADVISORY** being issued during this time frame. Temperatures will fall into the single digits below zero before returning to the lower teens for highs on Thursday under a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures will continue to inch upward on Friday as highs are expected to be around the middle teens after starting the day in the single digits below zero.

The Arctic air pushes out by the weekend with highs in the upper 20s on Sunday and upper 30s on Sunday before early spring-like weather arrives heading into next week with highs expecting to be in the lower 40s!

Storm systems look to stay clear of the area with no precipitation expected through the weekend.