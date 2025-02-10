Bitter cold, below average temperatures expected this week

An Arctic cold front will pass through on Monday night with additional bouts of very cold air expected through the week.

Temperatures on Monday are expected to be in the teens and 20 for highs. Behind the front, they will drop into the single digits below zero by Tuesday morning with afternoon highs only managing the single digits above zero, but wind chills will likely stay below zero.

A bump in temperatures is expected on Wednesday with afternoon highs near or in the lower teens before returning to the single digits for highs on Thursday.

Friday and Saturday will be the warmest days of the week with high temperatures in the lower 20s which is just below average for early February, and then cooling back off into the single digits and teens heading into next week.

Night lows for several nights are expected to be below zero with colder wind chills.

The latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center in the February 15th through 19th period, has a high likelihood of below average temperatures.