Big warm-up Friday followed by soaking rain Saturday

Some big changes are ahead for the end of the week and the weekend! You may enjoy the first more than the second, but both are going to be good for us.

A warm front will surge through Iowa and southern Minnesota Friday, bringing temperatures to near-record territory by Friday afternoon. Highs will run into the 70s for the majority, if not all of us.

That warmer air is being drawn northward ahead of a storm system that will have access to plenty of moisture and energy to bring a healthy dose of rain this weekend. Following this warm-up, which could potentially mean the end of frost in the ground for us, that rain will do us a lot of good.

It’s possible we could see a bit of snow join the mix on the tail end of this storm system Sunday morning, but currently it’s looking like the best chance of any accumulation will remain to our north.