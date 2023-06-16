Better Air Quality & Rain Relief Coming

We still have some haze lingering from the past few days, but the air quality is far better now than the past couple days. From this point on and heading into the weekend, the only people who need to take breaks outside are those who have serious respiratory problems or severe asthma.

Temperatures for Friday are in the mid to upper-70s locally with almost all 80s from here on out after Friday.

Our best rain chances are isolated showers Saturday night and then scattered showers Sunday night. They still won’t cure drought conditions, but severe weather is not expected. It won’t damage any crops.