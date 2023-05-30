For over 15 and a half years, he has brought you the forecast for the Weather First Area. Starting out in December of 2007 as the Weekend Meteorologist, Chris went on to become the morning met briefly in 2011, before becoming the Chief Meteorologist in 2012, the title he would hold for just over ten years here at ABC 6 News. In his time here, Chris has been nominated for several Upper Midwest Regional Emmy Awards, tracked countless thunderstorms, tornadoes, & blizzards. We are sad to see Chris go, but happy to see him accomplish his life-long goal, working as a broadcast meteorologist in his hometown market of Des Moines. And as tradition here, I (Jim) am officially retiring his Certified Broadcast Meteorologist Seal of Approval #640 here at ABC 6 News. Best of luck Chris!