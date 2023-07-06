Best Day of the Summer

Thursday is shaping up to really be one of the better days, if not THE best day so far this summer! There’s plenty to do outside today, Thursday’s Downtown in Rochester & Thursdays on Fountain this evening over in Albert Lea.

Any outside plan is a must and is looking a-ok, with sunny skies, great air quality, a light wind, comfortably cool temperatures, and last but not least, low humidity. Soak it all up & enjoy the day!

Another nice one is expected Friday, with most of the day, if not the entire day staying sunny & comfortable. We have a slight chance for a few late-evening/overnight showers & t-storms, with any rain drops wrapping up by daybreak on Saturday. This trend will continue later Sunday into Monday, ahead of a better rain chance, possibly a light soak for the middle of next week.

Temperatures are staying below average, in the middle 70s, for the rest of the week. A few lower 80s return this weekend & continuing early next week.