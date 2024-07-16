Below to near average temperatures, lower humidity to last through the week

A weather pattern change will occur this week leading to a change from the heat and humidity that has gripped the region over the last several days.

An upper level trough will dig southeast over the Great Lakes region sending a cool front through the area on Tuesday. A few spotty showers will be possible as the front passes during the afternoon hours.

Behind the front, drier and much less humid air will arrive on Wednesday as Canadian high pressure builds into the area.

The high pressure will setup overhead through the weekend leading to dry and comfortably warm weather for mid-to-late July.

Temperatures will be running below to near average with highs expected to be generally in the 70s to 80° along with pleasant night lows in the 50s and 60s.

The Climate Prediction Center has a probability of below to near average temperatures across much of the Weather First area over the next six to ten day period from July 21-25.