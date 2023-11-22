Below average temperatures through weekend with snowflakes possible

Chilly Canadian air will persist through the weekend with below average temperatures expected heading into next week.

Friday will start with temperatures in teens, however a light north wind will produce feels-like temperatures in the single digits. Despite a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will only manage the upper 20s to low 30s.

There will be some bouts of clouds on Saturday and Sunday with little moderation in temperatures as highs climb into the low-to-mid 30s.

A system will develop and pass through the region Saturday night into Sunday. The latest trends have weakened this system and shifted it further south into Iowa and Missouri. There may be some snowflakes that fly in northern Iowa with any light accumulations most likely falling across central and southern Iowa. We’ll continue to watch the evolution of this system to see if there is any shift back to the north.

Below average temperatures in the 30s and night lows in the teens will continue into the new week.