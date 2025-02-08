Below average temperatures the next week, a few snow chances to watch for

Happy Saturday everyone!

The Winter Weather Advisory from earlier in the day has expired for Olmsted, Dodge and Steele Counties. Snow has come to an end for the most part across the area this afternoon, with cloudy skies hanging around. These clouds will give way to a mostly clear sky by Sunday morning, with breezy northwest winds diminishing as well.

Temperatures are going to plummet this evening, down into the teens, then down into the single digits later tonight/early Sunday. These rapidly dropping temperatures could freeze any standing water from snow melt today, resulting in icy conditions on roads. Be mindful of any slick spots and allow yourself extra time for travel!

Northwest winds, although gradually diminishing, will bring the return of wind chills below 0F early Sunday morning as well. Wind chills could reach as low as -10F or so at times. Bundle up if heading out!

Sunday will be a touchdown winter day! Winds will be light, there will be plenty of sunshine in the pocket, and the fresh coating of snow from today’s lineup. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 20F’s for most of southeastern Minnesota, and mid to upper 20F’s for northern Iowa. Not bad for this time of year!

Clouds increase heading into Monday as another disturbance approaches the area from the west. Snow chances return late Monday afternoon, and continue through the evening hours. Model guidance is split, however, on how widespread, and how far north this snow reaches. A few models are dry, while others show a good 1″-2″ of snow through Monday night. Something to watch the next 2 days!

Temperatures drop Tuesday, with highs in the single digits, and wind chills near 0F, even during the afternoon. Wednesday will be slightly warmer, with highs in the teens, but the cloud cover returns. Skies remain generally cloudy through the end of next week, with high temperatures in the teens to lower 20F’s through next weekend.

Thursday and next Saturday are time periods to watch for additional snowfall potential. Model guidance is far too divided to include any specifics, but snow chances may be added down the line.

Enjoy the fresh snow, as well as the sunshine Sunday!