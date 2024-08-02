Below average temperatures, lower humidity likely next week

A pattern change is expected next week as summer will take a brief hiatus as the warm and humid air will get replaced by cooler and less humid air sending temperatures below average.

A high pressure ridge which has gripped our weather as of late leading to the summerlike warmth and humidity, will slide further southwest as a trough digs south from Canada sending in cooler and less humid air.

The week will start on Monday with the chance of showers and thunderstorms as a front will be draped across the area. Moisture will surge northward and up over the front which may produce some heavy rainfall. There is still some uncertainty on where exactly that will be, but will become clearer in the days ahead.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to near 80° with cooler and below average temperatures expected the rest of the week which would put highs around the middle 70s and night lows in the 50s.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6-10 day temperature outlook, has much of the Upper Midwest as having a high probability of below average temperatures in the August 7-11 period.

A few more systems may bring rain back to the area later in the week, but being several days away, there is still some uncertainty regarding the track and overall strength of each. Details will be ironed out in the days ahead.