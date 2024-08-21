Becoming sunny, near seasonal highs on Wednesday

Clouds will be around to start the day on Wednesday before sunshine returns leading to near seasonal temperatures.

A weather system that brought some showers to a portion of southern Minnesota and north Iowa late Thursday into Friday morning, will continue to track south through the morning taking the clouds with it as high pressure resides over the Great Lakes region keeping the Weather First area dry.

The clouds will clear with sunshine expected as the morning moves along.

High temperatures will climb into the middle-to-upper 70s which is near average for late August.

Dew point temperatures are expected to be in the 50s to near 60° leading to a mostly comfortable day.