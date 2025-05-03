Pleasant weekend ahead, all quiet into next week

After a dreary, cool Friday, we can look forward to a lot more sunshine this weekend. A bit of overcast may be lingering first thing Saturday morning in parts of southeast Minnesota, but it will be short-lived.

Along with a mostly sunny sky Saturday and Sunday, winds will remain light as well. Temperatures will make it closer to “normal” Saturday afternoon and will rise to around 70 degrees Sunday afternoon.

This quiet spell will continue for awhile, thanks to an Omega Block in the jet stream pattern.